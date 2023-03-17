Argentina-born forward Retegui called up by Italy

MILAN (AP) — Argentina-born forward Mateo Retegui has been called up for the first time by Italy coach Roberto Mancini for upcoming European championship qualifiers. Retegui has represented Argentina at under-19 and under-20 level but has never played for the senior side. He has Italian citizenship through his maternal grandmother. Lecce goalkeeper Wladimiro Falcone and Torino defender Alessandro Buongiorno were also handed debut callups. Defending champion Italy plays England on Thursday in Naples and visits Malta four days later. Italy beat England on penalties in the Euro 2020 final.

