Argentina beats Samoa to get into Rugby World Cup quarterfinals contention

SAINT-ETIENNE, France (AP) — Argentina is back in the quarterfinals hunt after defeating Samoa 19-10 in a bruising, scrappy Rugby World Cup pool match in Saint-Etienne. The Argentines needed to win after the dismal opening defeat to England. They used the 13-day break to get their heads on right for the Samoans, who had only a six-day turnaround. Argentina even denied Samoa a losing bonus point when Nicolas Sanchez booted a last-minute penalty from almost halfway. Argentina has Pool D games left against Chile and Japan to rise higher up the standings. Samoa is still in the playoffs picture but will have to beat England in two weeks.

