Argentina beats altitude and Bolivia 3-0 in World Cup qualifier despite no Messi

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — World Cup champion Argentina had its second win in two matches of South American qualifying despite playing without Lionel Messi. Argentina beat Bolivia 3-0 in La Paz and lead the table. Also on Tuesday, Ecuador beat Uruguay 2-1 with two goals by defender Felix Torres, one in each half. The result allowed Ecuador to erase its deficit in the standings, after FIFA deducted three points due to the falsification of birth information of defender Byron Castillo, who is of Colombian origin.

