Argentina and Brazil to meet in Under-17 World Cup quarterfinals. England, U.S. out in 2nd round

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Argentina and Brazil will meet in the quarterfinals of the Under-17 World Cup in Indonesia after navigating a second round that saw the England and U.S. teams eliminated from the tournament. Uzbekistan upset 2017 champion England 2-1 on Wednesday, a day after Germany advanced 3-2 over the United States. Germany will open the quarterfinal stage against Spain on Friday before the Argentina-Brazil showdown. The quarterfinals Saturday will feature France against Uzbekistan and Mali against Morocco.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.