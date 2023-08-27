Arfield’s first career goal lifts Charlotte over LAFC 2-1

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Scott Arfield scored his first career goal late in the second half to help Charlotte FC rally for a 2-1 victory over Los Angeles FC. Charlotte (7-9-8) improves to 7-1-5 in its last 12 matches at home. Charlotte grabbed a 1-0 lead on Ashley Westwood’s second goal of the season — unassisted in the 29th minute. Mario González netted the equalizer in the 67th minute for LAFC (11-7-7), using an assist from Dénis Bouanga to score his first career goal in his second appearance. Arfield delivered the match-winner in the 75th minute, scoring unassisted in his third start and fourth appearance.

