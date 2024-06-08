Arevalo and Pavic beat Bolelli and Vavassori to win men’s French Open doubles title

PARIS (AP) — Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador and Mate Pavic of Croatia have won the French Open men’s doubles after beating Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori of Italy 7-5, 6-3 in the final at Roland Garros. Pavic completed the set of winning all four Grand Slam titles in men’s doubles on Saturday. It was Arevalo’s second men’s doubles title after winning at Roland Garros in 2022 with a different partner. They won on their second match point when Vavassori hit a forehand wide and the ninth-seeded winners both fell to the red clay on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.