Arendt, Sales spark UNC Wilmington to 9-0 romp over Georgia Tech at Athens Regional

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Bryan Arendt hit a second-inning grand slam, RJ Sales allowed just three hits before leaving with one out in the eighth inning, and No. 2 seed UNC Wilmington blanked third-seeded Georgia Tech 9-0 at the Athens Regional. UNC Wilmington (40-19) will play top-seeded Georgia in the winners’ bracket on Saturday. Georgia Tech (31-24) takes on Army in an elimination game on Saturday. Georgia opened the regional with an 8-7 victory over the Black Knights.

