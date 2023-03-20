Arenado hit by pitch one night after Altuve breaks thumb

MIAMI (AP) — Nolan Arenado left Team USA’s semifinal game against Cuba on Sunday in the fifth inning after he was hit on the hand by a pitch. X-rays on Arenado’s hand came back negative, but it comes one night after Jose Altuve left a quarterfinal between the U.S. and Venezuela with a broken right thumb. Arenado, the St. Louis Cardinals third baseman, grimaced then flexed and unflexed his right hand after being struck by an 88.9 mph fastball thrown by Cuba pitcher Elian Leyva. Arenado shook his hand in frustration before leaving the field and exiting the dugout to be checked out.

