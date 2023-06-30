Aregawi clocks fifth-fastest men’s 5,000 meters in history to win Diamond League meet at Lausanne

By GRAHAM DUNBAR The Associated Press
Berihu Aregawi of Ethiopia celebrates after winning the 5000m Men during the World Athletics Diamond League Athletissima athletics meeting at the Stade Olympique de la Pontaise in Lausanne, Switzerland, Friday, June 30, 2023. (Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Valentin Flauraud]

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Berihu Aregawi ran the fifth-fastest men’s 5,000 meters in track history to beat Olympic champion Joshua Cheptegei at the Athletissima meeting. Aregawi raced clear of Cheptegei over the last two laps to win a compelling duel in 12 minutes, 40.45 seconds. The 22-year-old Ethiopian never let Cheptegei get too close on his shoulder and broke clear 50 meters from the finish. Olympic 1,500-meter champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen eased to victory in 3:28.72, a meet record in Lausanne

