Are youse ready for Delco? Suburban Philly team is headed to the Little League World Series

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The team from The Media, Pennsylvania, is headed to the Little League World Series. The suburban Philadelphia squad advanced after a 2-0 victory Friday over Northwest Washington, D.C., in the Mid-Atlantic Regional championship game in Bristol, Connecticut. Trevor Skowronek hit a walk-off, two-run home run in the seventh inning. It was Media’s only hit of the game. The 20-team Little League World Series is set to begin Wednesday in Williamsport. The last Pennsylvania team to win the Little League World Series championship was Levittown in 1960.

