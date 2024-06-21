Arda Guler doubtful for Turkey ahead of Euro 2024 match against Portugal

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Turkey attacking midfielder Arda Guler is a doubt for the European Championship match against Portugal on Saturday. Guler is the new star of Turkish soccer. Turkey coach Vincenzo Montella says Guler “is physically not 100%” and will be assessed ahead of the game in Dortmund. Montella didn’t disclose exactly what was wrong with Guler. Guler is a 19-year-old who plays for Real Madrid. He scored a brilliant long-range goal in the 3-1 win over Georgia on Tuesday to become the youngest debut scorer at a European Championship.

