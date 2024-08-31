Arcia homers twice, Murphy goes deep to lead Braves past Phillies 7-2 in NL East showdown

Orlando Arcia hit a pair of solo homers, the first one as part of back-to-back shots with Sean Murphy in the third inning, to lead the Atlanta Braves to a 7-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night.

While both teams are about a lock to reach the playoffs, a split of the first two games of a four-game weekend set between the NL East rivals moved the Braves within five games of the division-leading Phillies with 27 games left in the season.

Reynaldo López (8-4) won his second straight start and has seemingly rebounded from an 0-3 June. López gave up one run and tossed four-hit ball over six innings. He struck out six.

Bryce Harper doubled twice off López — giving him 33 this season — and singled but while wearing a black sleeve on his right arm. A two-time NL MVP, Harper told MLB.com ahead of the game he’s battled nagging wrist and elbow issues.

“It’s not anything crazy, but obviously it’s there,” said Harper, who has not homered since Aug. 9, a string of 78 consecutive plate appearances.

Bryson Stott and J.T. Realmuto homered for the Phillies.

Ranger Suárez (11-6) struck out the first five batters in his second start since he missed just more than a month with lower-back tightness. The left-hander’s strikeout streak wouldn’t hold up.

Arcia hit his 14th homer of the year in the third inning and .216-hitting catcher Murphy connected for his eighth homer of the season for a 2-0 lead. Suárez allowed a pair of RBI groundouts in the fourth, including to Murphy, for a 4-0 lead.

Arcia homered again in the sixth off reliever Max Lazar for a 5-0 lead.

Suárez jumped out to a 10-1 start and was named to his first All-Star team before injuries and a touch of ineffectiveness derailed any hope of a Cy Young Award. He gave up four runs and struck out five in four innings — the fourth time in his last five starts he’s allowed at least three earned runs.

Pierce Johnson, Joe Jiménez and Dylan Lee preserved the lead a night after the Phillies rallied from a 4-0 hole to beat the Braves 5-4, tying their largest comeback win of the season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies reliever José Alvarado returned to the team Friday after he was placed earlier this week on the restricted list for a personal matter. The 29-year-old Alvarado has a 4.30 ERA in 56 appearances this season. He has converted 13 of 16 save opportunities. Manager Rob Thomson said he expected Alvarado would be activated after Saturday’s game.

UP NEXT

The Braves send LHP Max Fried (8-7, 3.50 ERA) to the mound against Phillies RHP Zack Wheeler (12-6, 2.74 ERA).

