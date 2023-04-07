Arcia delivers winning hit in 9th, Braves beat Padres 7-6

By CHARLES ODUM The Associated Press
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider works in the first inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Bazemore]

ATLANTA (AP) — Orlando Arcia singled in the winning run in the ninth inning for his third hit and the Atlanta Braves beat the San Diego Padres 7-6 on Thursday night in their home opener. Arcia hit a third-inning homer and also had a double. With two outs in the ninth, pinch-hitter Eddie Rosario doubled to the right-field corner off right-hander Nabil Crismatt (0-1). Arcia followed with the single to center field that drove in Rosario to set off an on-field celebration. A.J. Minter (1-0) pitched a scoreless ninth.

