Arcia delivers winning hit in 9th, Braves beat Padres 7-6

ATLANTA (AP) — Orlando Arcia singled in the winning run in the ninth inning for his third hit and the Atlanta Braves beat the San Diego Padres 7-6 on Thursday night in their home opener. Arcia hit a third-inning homer and also had a double. With two outs in the ninth, pinch-hitter Eddie Rosario doubled to the right-field corner off right-hander Nabil Crismatt (0-1). Arcia followed with the single to center field that drove in Rosario to set off an on-field celebration. A.J. Minter (1-0) pitched a scoreless ninth.

