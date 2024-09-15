Arch Manning takes over for injured Quinn Ewers, leads No. 2 Texas to 56-7 rout of UTSA

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Arch Manning passed for four touchdowns and ran 67 yards for another after taking over for injured starter Quinn Ewers in the second quarter to lead No. 2 Texas over UTSA 56-7 on Saturday night. Texas led 14-0 when Ewers left with what coach Steve Sarkisian said was a strained abdomen. Manning threw a 19-yard touchdown to DeAndre Moore on his first play, then broke off the long sprint for another touchdown on Texas’ next possession. Manning finished with 223 yards passing.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.