Araújo’s stoppage-time header snatches win for Barcelona at Real Sociedad. Girona is top

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Uruguay defender Ronald Araújo has scored a stoppage-time goal to snatch Barcelona a 1-0 win at Real Sociedad and help it move into third place in the Spanish league. Sociedad bossed the match until a late push by Barcelona that culminated in Araújo’s winning header. Ukraine striker Artem Dovbyk scored one goal and set up two more to lead Girona to a 4-2 victory at Osasuna and reclaim the league lead. Girona continues to surpass expectations with its convincing win in Pamplona after roaring ahead in a game that it was trailing 2-1. Second-placed Real Madrid is three points behind Girona before hosting Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

