Araújo leads defensive Barcelona to win at Madrid in Copa

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona has built its reputation on dominating possession and trusting its attack to overwhelm opponents. But with its leading scorers injured Xavi Hernández’s side relied on its defense to frustrate Real Madrid and earn a hard-fought 1-0 advantage in the Copa del Rey semifinals on Thursday. The return leg is on April 5. That should give ample time for Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski, Pedri and Ousmane Dembélé to recover from their injuries.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.