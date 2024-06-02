Arango has hat trick, Julio scores twice, Real Salt Lake routs Austin 5-1 as unbeaten run hits 13

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Cristian Arango scored twice in the first half on the way to his second hat trick of the season, Anderson Julio added two goals with an assist from Arango on one of them and Western Conference-leading Real Salt Lake continued the best start in franchise history with a 5-1 rout of Austin FC, upping its unbeaten streak to 13. Arango used Chukwuemeka Eneli’s first career assist to score in the 16th minute and give Real Salt Lake (9-2-6) the lead for good. Austin (6-6-5) avoided being shut out when Alex Ring scored two minutes into stoppage time for his first goal this season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.