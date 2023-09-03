Arabian Knight wins $1M Pacific Classic for trainer Bob Baffert and earns Breeders’ Cup berth

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — Arabian Knight held off Geaux Rocket Ride by a neck to win the $1 million Pacific Classic at Del Mar. It’s the record seventh victory in the West Coast’s major summer race for Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert. The win earns Arabian Knight an automatic entry into the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic, to be run at his home track of Santa Anita in November. Arabian Knight paid $6.20 to win. The result was a reversal of the $1 million Haskell in July at Monmouth Park. That’s where Geaux Rocket Ride won and Arabian Knight was second. In the Pacifc Classic, Slow Down Andy was third.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.