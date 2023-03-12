Arabian Knight off Kentucky Derby trail; will return later

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Arabian Knight is off the Kentucky Derby trail. Wagering has been suspended on the 3-year-old colt for the Derby’s future wager after owner Amr Zedan announced the decision. Arabian Knight was the second choice on the morning line behind favorite Forte for the May 6 race. Zedan says trainer Tim Yakteen wasn’t happy with the colt’s last workout and they will allow him more time to develop. Arabian Knight will be pointed toward a summer and fall campaign.

