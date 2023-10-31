Arabian Knight is early 3-1 favorite for $6M Breeders’ Cup Classic. Bob Baffert goes for 5th win

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Arabian Knight is the early 3-1 favorite for the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic this weekend at Santa Anita. The two-day world championships drew 205 horses including 59 from five foreign countries to the track in Arcadia. Santa Anita is hosting for a record 11th time on the 40th anniversary of the event. Arabian Knight drew the No. 12 post in the 13-horse field for the 1 1/4-mile race. Belmont Stakes winner Arcangelo will break from the No. 1 post at early odds of 7-2. Friday will feature five races for 2-year-olds. Saturday’s card includes nine races as Santa Anita hosts the world championships for a record 11th time.

