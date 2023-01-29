Arabian Knight earns Baffert record 6th win in Southwest

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — Arabian Knight won the $750,000 Southwest Stakes by 5 1/2 lengths at Oaklawn. It was Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert’s record sixth victory in the race. Arabian Knight was ineligible to earn Kentucky Derby qualifying points awarded to the winner because Baffert has been suspended for two years by Churchill Downs Inc. The suspension ends shortly after this year’s Derby on May 6. Arabian Knight ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:43.50 on a sloppy track in Arkansas. At Gulfstream in Florida, the Baffert-trained Defunded finished second in the $3 million Pegasus World Cup.

