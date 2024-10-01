Appreciation: Dikembe Mutombo, a Basketball Hall of Fame player, had impact far beyond the game

The finger wag. The enormous smile. The unmistakable voice. Dikembe Mutombo played defense at a level and with a flair that few others in basketball history ever possessed, all among the many reasons why he’s immortalized in the Hall of Fame. On the court, he stopped people. Off the court, he helped people. In simplest terms, that is the legacy of Mutombo, the 7-foot-2 mountain of a center who died Monday, about two years after his family revealed that he was dealing with brain cancer.

