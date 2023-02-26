Appleby sparks Wake Forest in 63-56 win over Notre Dame

WNSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Tyree Appleby scored 21 points with six assists and four steals and Wake Forest pulled away from cold-shooting Notre Dame in the second half to earn a 63-56 win. The Irish struggled through two prolonged scoring droughts in the second half, scoring just a field goal over a nine-minute stretch, and after Ven-Allen Lubin scored five straight points, went scoreless for another three minutes.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.