Appleby is Wake Forest’s 2nd straight ACC AP player of year

Tyree Appleby of Wake Forest is The Associated Press ACC player of the year. Appleby is a graduate transfer from Florida who became the Demon Deacons second straight player to earn the honor after Alondes Williams took it a season ago. Jeff Capel of Pitt was voted the ACC coach of the year while Duke freshman Kyle Filipowski was the league’s newcomer of the year.

