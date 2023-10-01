Appleberry, Crile lead Chattanooga to 23-13 win over Wofford

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Gino Appleberry capped a long, fourth-quarter drive with a 2-yard touchdown, Clayton Crile kicked three field goals and Chattanooga defeated Wofford 23-13. It was Crile’s third field goal and a 78-yard drive in the fourth quarter that was the difference. Following a Terriers punt, Chattanooga went 78 yards in 10 plays with Appleberry making it 23-13 with 5:18 to play. Appleberry finished with 94 yards. Bridger Jones had field goals of 41 and 47 yards to give the Terriers an early lead and David Legette scored on a 9-yard run in the third quarter.

