Apple Cup will continue for 5 more years after Washington and Washington State agree to deal

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington and Washington State have agreed in principle to a five-year extension of the Apple Cup, ensuring the in-state football rivalry will continue through at least 2028. The schools announced the agreement six days before playing for the final time with both members of the Pac-12 Conference. There was uncertainty whether the game would continue with Washington moving to the Big Ten starting next season and Washington State yet to find a permanent home for its athletic programs.

