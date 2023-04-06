Appeals panel upholds penalties on Hamlin hit on Chastain

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — An appeals panel has upheld NASCAR’s penalties on Denny Hamlin for wrecking Ross Chastain at the end of the Phoenix race last month. Hamlin was fined $50,000 and docked 25 points a few days later after acknowledging he purposely hit Chastain while trying to gain the best possible finish. The three-person panel affirmed the penalties Thursday. Hamlin can make a final appeal to try to lessen his points and financial penalties. Chastain said this week he was moving on from the fallout and didn’t want to get into what the appeals panel should do.

