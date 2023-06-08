Appeals court skeptical of Ángel Hernández lawsuit vs Major League Baseball

NEW YORK (AP) — The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals expressed skepticism of umpire Ángel Hernández’s attempt to reinstate his race discrimination lawsuit against Major League Baseball. The Cuba-born Hernández, hired as a big league umpire in 1993, alleged he was discriminated against because he had not been assigned to the World Series since 2005 and had been passed over for crew chief. U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken threw out the case in 2021. Hernández, 61, has been sidelined by a back injury and has not worked on the field April 3, his only game this season.

