Appalachian State wins 79-74 in OT against NC Central

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Tyree Boykin scored 20 points as Appalachian State beat North Carolina Central 79-74 in overtime on Thursday night.

CJ Huntley added 18 points and nine rebounds for the Mountaineers (2-0). Terence Harcum finished with 14 points.

The Eagles (0-2) were led by Justin Wright, who recorded 17 points and six rebounds. Brendan Medley-Bacon added 16 points and two blocks.

Wright forced overtime with a step-back 3-pointer at the buzzer.

NEXT UP

Appalachian State plays Tuesday against Louisville on the road. N.C. Central visits Liberty on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.