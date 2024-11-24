Appalachian State tops James Madison 34-20 spoiling the Dukes’ chance at a possible Sun Belt crown

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Joey Aguilar threw for 216 yards and two touchdowns and Ahmani Marshall ran for 108 yards and Appalachian State beat James Madison 34-20. Alonza Barnett III threw for 232 yards and two touchdowns for James Madison. With the loss, James Madison is eliminated from the chance to represent the East Division in the conference championship game.

