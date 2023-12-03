Appalachian State stuns Auburn 69-64 behind clutch shooting from Myles Tate

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Myles Tate came off the bench to score a season-high 18 points, including Appalachian State’s final five points in the last minute, and the Mountaineers surprised Auburn 69-64. After Appalachian State went up 60-49, the Tigers fought back and a 3-pointer by Tre Donaldson got them within 62-59 near the four-minute mark. Auburn got within three again in the final minute before Tate hit a clutch step-back 3-pointer that gave Appalachian State a 67-61 lead with 33 seconds left. Another 3-pointer by Donaldson made it 67-64, then Tate added two free throws for the 69-64 lead. Auburn missed two free throws and two 3-pointers in the final seconds.

