Appalachian State slogs past Miami (Ohio) 13-9 in the rain-soaked Cure Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Joey Aguilar threw for 197 yards and scored on an 8-yard run in the third quarter as Appalachian State beat Miami (Ohio) 13-9 on Saturday in the rain-soaked Avocados from Mexico Cure Bowl. Aguilar’s scoring run capped an 11-play, 73-yard drive and gave Appalachian State a 13-3 lead after Michael Hughes kicked field goals of 29 and 22 yards in the first half. Miami answered Aguilar’s TD with a 23-yard touchdown by Rashad Amos, cutting its deficit to 13-9. Appalachian State rushed for 151 yards in the second half. Anderson Castle had 119 yards on 18 carries for the Mountaineers. Amos had a career-best 180 yards on 33 carries.

