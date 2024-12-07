Appalachian State hires South Carolina offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains as head coach

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — South Carolina offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains has been hired as head coach at Appalachian State and will receive a five-year contract. The 44-year-old Loggains replaces Shawn Clark, who was fired Monday after the Mountaineers finished 5-6 for their first losing season since 2013. Loggains was South Carolina’s offensive coordinator for two seasons and an assistant at Arkansas for two seasons before that. He spent 16 years in the NFL as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.