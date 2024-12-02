Appalachian State fires head football coach Shawn Clark after first losing season since 2013

Appalachian State has fired head football coach Shawn Clark following the school’s first losing season since 2013. Clark was 40-24 in five seasons with the Mountaineers, but the team dropped to 5-6 this year following a 29-20 loss to Georgia Southern on Saturday. Clark had a 19-7 record in his first two full seasons after taking over for Eliah Drinkwitz, but the Mountaineers have failed to reach a bowl game in two of the past three seasons.

