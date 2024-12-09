Appalachian State, Charlotte introduce new football coaches as they look to turn around programs

Appalachian State and Charlotte will have new head football coaches when they meet next August in the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium. Both schools introduced their new hires on Monday following coaching shakeups after disappointing losing seasons. Dowell Loggains takes over at Appalachian State for Shawn Clark, who was fired last week after the Mountaineers finished 5-6 for their first losing season since 2013. About two hours to the South, Charlotte was introducing head coach Tim Albin. Albin went 32-19 in four seasons at Ohio, helping the Bobcats win the MAC Championship.

