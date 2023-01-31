Apology issued after Chelsea player Mudryk’s N-word video

LONDON (AP) — An apology has been issued on behalf of Chelsea player Mykhailo Mudryk after he appeared to use the N-word in a video posted on social media. The forward joined Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk this month in a deal worth $108 million. He was reciting the lyrics to a song on TikTok in a post from last year. He has now deleted the video. His representative reportedly told the Sun newspaper in Britain that “Mykhailo is deeply sorry for any offense caused by the video posted on his TikTok account last July.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.