AP weekly sports photo gallery

Associated Press photographers show off the art of shooting sports events, in a gallery of images from around the world.

Some capture the large picture, like the photograph by Laurent Cipriani of a three-masted sailing ship arriving in Marseille, France, with the Olympic flame from Greece. The Olympics begin in Paris on July 24.

Others focus on a tiny image, like a lone worker on the track at the Stade de France. Photographer David J. Phillip uses the large stadium and the seemingly small worker to immediately grab your attention.

Images don’t have to be crystal clear. That was the case with Frank Augstein’s photo that used a blurred image of fans waving flags before a Champions League semifinal.

A different technique produced an eye-catching baseball photo. The photo by Morry Gash was taken from an unusual angle just above the batter. This image was ultra-sharp and shows the moment the bat of St. Louis Cardinals player Matt Carpernter splintered into pieces.

Finally, photographer Matilde Campodonico caught a simple moment that was dramatic as Luis Guilherme of Brazilian club Palmerias missed a scoring chance and pulled his yellow soccer jersey over his face to hide his disappointment.

The gallery was curated by Associated Press photographer Charlie Arbogast.

