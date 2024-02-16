AP Week in Pictures: North America

Feb. 9 – 15, 2024

Kansas City Chiefs players celebrate the game-wining touchdown during the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, costumed parade participants dance during Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans and couples celebrate Valentine’s Day across the country.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in North America published in the past week by The Associated Press.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

