AP Week in Pictures: Asia

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
The gold chariot bearing the idol of Hindu god Lord Murugan leaves a temple to mark the start of Thaipusam, an annual festival representing the struggle between good and evil, on Penang Island, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. Thousands of people attended the annual procession celebrated by devotees in honor of the Hindu god to express their gratitude, fulfill vows, and perform penance. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Vincent Thian]

Jan. 19-25, 2024

The gold chariot bearing the idol of Hindu god Lord Murugan moves through the town to mark the start of Thaipusam, an annual festival on Malaysia’s Penang Island; Hindu devotees perform rituals by a polluted Hanumante river during Madhav Narayan festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal; Indian people celebrate the Republic Day throughout the country; workers hurry to finish a tunnel at a Mass Rapid Transit construction site in Jakarta, Indonesia; people gather around a fire in China’s western Xinjiang region following a deadly earthquake; and first responders fight deadly explosions in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in the Asia-Pacific region made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Hiro Komae in Tokyo.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.