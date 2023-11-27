AP Top 25 Reality: Time for upsets passes with little chaos and ranked teams with gaudy records

The time for upsets have come and gone with little chaos in college football and not much movement in the AP Top 25 for much of the season. For the first time in more than 14 years, the same eight teams held the top eight spots in the poll for five straight weeks. Behind No. 1 Georgia this week was Michigan returning to No. 2, followed by Washington, Florida State and Oregon in the top-five. Ohio State slipped to No. 6 after losing to Michigan. No. 7 Texas and No. 8 Alabama held their spots.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.