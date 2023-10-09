AP Top 25 Reality Check: Rankings stagnant with few big upsets pushing voters to shake-up the poll

By RALPH D. RUSSO The Associated Press
Fans flood the field following Louisville's victory over Notre Dame in an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Timothy D. Easley]

The AP Top 25 has stagnated as there have been few big upsets this season. Seven ranked teams lost Saturday, including six that were unbeaten. Seems like a perfect time for a major shakeup in the rankings, but it didn’t play out that way. Only two teams fell out of the rankings: Missouri and Fresno State. The two moving in were No. 18 UCLA and No. 23 Kansas, both previously ranked, each with a loss to another ranked. Through six weeks an unranked team has beaten a ranked team 10 times, but only one of those games involved a top-10 team.

