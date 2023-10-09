AP Top 25 Reality Check: Rankings stagnant with few big upsets pushing voters to shake-up the poll

The AP Top 25 has stagnated as there have been few big upsets this season. Seven ranked teams lost Saturday, including six that were unbeaten. Seems like a perfect time for a major shakeup in the rankings, but it didn’t play out that way. Only two teams fell out of the rankings: Missouri and Fresno State. The two moving in were No. 18 UCLA and No. 23 Kansas, both previously ranked, each with a loss to another ranked. Through six weeks an unranked team has beaten a ranked team 10 times, but only one of those games involved a top-10 team.

