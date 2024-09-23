AP Top 25 Reality Check: Boise State returns to rankings 3 years after 19-season streak was snapped

For two decades, Boise State has been the most reliably sucessful program outside major college football’s power conferences. The Broncos made at least one appearance in The Associated Press Top 25 in 19 straight seasons, from the program’s first appearance in 2001 through 2020. That’s tied for the 26th longest such streak in the 88-year history of the AP poll. Three seasons had gone by with Boise State of the Mountain West going unranked until some volatility at the bottom of the rankings landed the Broncos at No. 25 in the latest poll.

