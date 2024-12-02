AP Top 25 Extra Points: No. 4 Irish still draw on lessons learned from humbling loss to N. Illinois

Now Notre Dame waits. The Fighting Irish will find out next Sunday if they’ll play at home in the first round of the College Football Playoff. They all but clinched an at-large spot with their win at Southern California on Saturday and, combined with Ohio State’s loss, strengthened their position to be a host team Dec. 20 or 21. Their 49-35 win at USC helped the Irish move up to No. 4 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday. Coach Marcus Freeman likes to use his team’s 16-14 loss to Northern Illinois as the starting point for measuring progress.

