AP Top 25 Extra Points: No. 16 Buffs double win total and look for more — lots more, Sanders says

Colorado moved up to No. 16 in The Associated Press college football poll for its highest ranking in eight years. The Buffaloes also have the inside track to a spot in the Big 12 championship game and at 8-2 they’ve doubled last year’s victory total. Coach Deion Sanders put the kibosh on the notion his players or staff would take time to reflect on what they’ve accomplished so far. He says the Buffs expected to be where they are and there is much left to accomplish

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.