AP Top 25 Extra Points: No. 13 SMU’s 5-0 start in ACC is best ever for a first-year Power Four team

This move from a Group of Five conference to the Power Four is working out better than all right for SMU. The Mustangs are 8-1 and No. 13 in The Associated Press college football poll for their highest ranking in 39 years. They are 5-0 in ACC play following their 48-25 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday. That’s the best start ever for a team in its first year in a power conference. With three regular-season games left, SMU controls its destiny in the race for the ACC championship game and the College Football Playoff spot that goes to the winner.

