AP Top 25 Extra Points: As 4th team to reach No. 1 this season, Oregon’s rise is sign of the times

This college football season is delivering when it comes to unpredictability and entertainment value. It’s reflected week by week in The Associated Press Top 25. Oregon became the fourth team to hold the No. 1 spot. Three of the top five teams have a loss entering Week 9 for the first time since 2007. Player movement through the transfer portal and promises of NIL riches in recruiting have helped spread talent across the country. Expansion in the Big Ten and Southeastern Conference created three top-five matchups before November for the first time since 1996.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.