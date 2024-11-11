AP Top 25 Extra Points: 4 teams in top 5 a first for the Big Ten; SEC is only other league to do it

Oregon’s dominance in its first year in the Big Ten and Indiana’s monumental turnaround have helped the conference stack four of its teams in the top five of The Associated Press college football poll for the first time. The Big Ten had three teams among the top five on 16 occasions in the 88-year history of the poll, including four times this season. Oregon and Ohio State are Nos. 1 and 2 this week and Penn State and Indiana are Nos. 4 and 5. Texas is No. 3. The Big Ten has no other ranked teams outside the top five.

