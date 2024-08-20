AP Sports Week in Pictures: Photo gallery takes a look at a bit of everything

This is the crossover season in world sports. The Paris Olympics just ended and the Paralympics are about to open in the City of Light.

Soccer leagues in Europe are ramping up again, and South America has the Copa Libertadores.

And the NFL has begun its preseason games.

You can throw in the Spanish Vuelta cycle race across Spain (and a bit of Portugal). Also add to this the women’s edition of the Tour de France. Rugby test matches are also on the docket, and golf never seems to end.

Associated Press photographers around the world have been covering all of these events and more, as this photo gallery shows.

It’s difficult to pick favorites, but notice a shot from the Little League World Series by Gene J. Puskar in which he catches a weird moment. The baseball seems trapped between a player’s forehead and his batting helmet. That must have hurt.

Also appreciate the photo by Anis Belghoul of the emotional coming-home celebration for Algerian Olympic gold-medal boxer Imane Khelif as she rides atop a double-decker bus in Tiaret, Algeria.

The gallery was curated by Associated Press photographer Fernando Llano.

