AP Sports Week in Pictures: Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower and diving amid skyscrapers in Boston

Associated Press photographers again display their talents in an array of weekly shots that range from preparations for the upcoming Paris Olympics, and cricket being played in the United States, to tennis on the clay at Roland Garros.

The first eye-catching photo shows the Olympic rings going up on the Eiffel Tower and people capturing their own images at dusk in Paris. The Olympics start July 26.

You have to look twice at this image: It’s a diver captured in flight amid skyscrapers in Boston. Why? It’s a competition in a series of cliff-diving events being held in an unusual urban setting.

You also have to look twice at cricket being played in the United States. A photo taken in metropolitan New York shows an Indian cricketer failing to make a catch in a match against Ireland in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

An AP shooter zoomed in to catch Coco Gauff and her doubles partner Katerina Siniakova kissing the trophy after winning the women’s doubles at the French Open.

The sports gallery was curated by Berlin staff photographer Markus Schreiber.

