AP Sports Week in Pictures: Kylian Mbappé’s face mask grabs the spotlight

AP photographers are making the most of the European Championship in Germany to take spectacular shots capturing the excitement of this major soccer tournament.

They were on site when France superstar Kylian Mbappé took part in a training session wearing a protective face mask in the colors of the French flag after he broke his nose during his country’s opening game.

They also captured the great technique of Belgium’s Jeremy Doku chesting a ball with perfect control while being challenged by a Romanian opponent. And since the show also takes place in the stands, they did not miss the frenetic and infectious cheers and energy displayed by Turkish fans.

Far away from Germany, the AP crew was there to capture a joyful Amy Yang when she was doused after winning the Women’s PGA Championship golf tournament at Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, Washington.

Beauty is often in the details, as AP photographers know so well. Look at that great shot of Sha’Carri Richardson and her long fingernails as she wins a heat women’s 100 meters during the U.S. track trials.

And sport is also about the desire to win. Is there a better illustration of this than Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown’s dunk in the NBA basketball finals?

The gallery was curated by Dario Lopez.

